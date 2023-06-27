 Skip to content

Lonely Path update for 27 June 2023

Patch Notes (v1.10)

Patch Notes (v1.10) · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small patch changing level 42 to better explain all the mechanics with colour changing tiles.

