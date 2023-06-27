Patch v34.8

//misc changes
- Boneraise screen: If you haven't yet discovered the selected minion then it now won't show its Attack/Minion Type.
//bug fixes
- Gangly Escapade achievement: It was referring to the Giantous Sinners by its old name.
- Sprout Escapade achievement: It wasn't counting the Big Chestibooty Bro and Big Chupacabradabro minions.
- Settings - CRT Screen: Fixed some menus not showing their text correctly.
- Crypt Hub: If you started a Mausoleum Awakens game whilst wearing a tall Hat then the player sprite would show at the bottom of the screen during the transition.
- Castle Conquest - Untended Townisle map: If you had a Contraptioneer event then the door Beggars would still spawn during it.
- Boneraise - Bonefuse Barrow Digger: This minion wasn't showing its Melee tag.
- Sorcerer Hollow class - Magusus Teachmoria meta: This was offering a Meldus of any type rather than just Magus.
- Some of the Sinfulus class meta that allowed certain Deamons to not count towards the Deamon max cap had a chance of offering a Diablos with only 1 minion sacrifice instead of 2.
- If you got more than 1 achievement on the exact same frame then the Compendium's Achievements would only update the first one.
- Delete Save: When using the 'delete all Steam Achievements' it wasn't immediately updating the Compendium's Achievements.
