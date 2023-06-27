 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 27 June 2023

Patch v34.8

Share · View all patches · Build 11568996

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc changes

  • Boneraise screen: If you haven't yet discovered the selected minion then it now won't show its Attack/Minion Type.

//bug fixes

  • Gangly Escapade achievement: It was referring to the Giantous Sinners by its old name.
  • Sprout Escapade achievement: It wasn't counting the Big Chestibooty Bro and Big Chupacabradabro minions.
  • Settings - CRT Screen: Fixed some menus not showing their text correctly.
  • Crypt Hub: If you started a Mausoleum Awakens game whilst wearing a tall Hat then the player sprite would show at the bottom of the screen during the transition.
  • Castle Conquest - Untended Townisle map: If you had a Contraptioneer event then the door Beggars would still spawn during it.
  • Boneraise - Bonefuse Barrow Digger: This minion wasn't showing its Melee tag.
  • Sorcerer Hollow class - Magusus Teachmoria meta: This was offering a Meldus of any type rather than just Magus.
  • Some of the Sinfulus class meta that allowed certain Deamons to not count towards the Deamon max cap had a chance of offering a Diablos with only 1 minion sacrifice instead of 2.
  • If you got more than 1 achievement on the exact same frame then the Compendium's Achievements would only update the first one.
  • Delete Save: When using the 'delete all Steam Achievements' it wasn't immediately updating the Compendium's Achievements.

