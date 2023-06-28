Update v1.1.5!

Hello, fellow chickens!

Version 1.5.5 is already here, and we've prepared a bunch of awesome changes for you! Are you eggcited? Let's go!

Summer is the chickens' favorite season! That's why 4 new summer-themed maps were created for the summer sale fest! Try them now in the game! We've analyzed your feedback thoroughly and optimized 21 of the existing in-game maps! We hope this will make your gaming experience even better!

That's it for today's major changes! We'll get back soon with more updates very soon! Bock-bock!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36176691/28777d097f4f053a4b440a2ff4d66c697590a8d2.png[/img]