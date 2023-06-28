 Skip to content

Screaming Chicken: Ultimate Showdown update for 28 June 2023

Update v1.1.5!

Build 11568967 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, fellow chickens!

Version 1.5.5 is already here, and we've prepared a bunch of awesome changes for you! Are you eggcited? Let's go!

  1. Summer is the chickens' favorite season! That's why 4 new summer-themed maps were created for the summer sale fest! Try them now in the game!

  2. We've analyzed your feedback thoroughly and optimized 21 of the existing in-game maps! We hope this will make your gaming experience even better!

That's it for today's major changes! We'll get back soon with more updates very soon! Bock-bock!

