Update 1.1.00 - Life of Spice - Patch Notes


Changes since April 5th:

Here's the full list of changes since the last update!


Added Thinker's B-Sides:
- Sumac
- Garam
- Achiote
- Charnushka
- Ajowan
- Kala
- Kala and Jeera
- Galanga
- Serrano
Added New Technologies:
- Feathwing Coop
- Mushroom Huts
- Buckets of Fish
- Spectral Units
- Urban Planning
- Stilt Foundations
Added New Challenges:
- Guiding Gates
- Ring of Fire
- Thinker Cage
Added New Festivals:
- Ghastly Bonfire
- Table of Alteration
- Walker Beckon
- Flowering Signal
- Balloon Call
- Evocative Banner
- Scaffolding of the World
- Pyramid of Frost
- Incense Revival
- Great Firebasket
- Wind Generator
- Tower of Fire
- The Great Cannon
- Lightning Totem
- Memorial Altar
- War Chariot
- Lantern of Sacrifice
- Buried Barracks
- Amnesia Coffer
- Suspicious Stew
- Echoing Logflute
Changes:
- Warriors and Shieldbarers no longer block damage from acid, bees or spears
- Tech unlocked notifications show for longer
- Trade and Demand tables no longer cost fabric to make
- Having Silk Outfits increases the chance of seeing fabric producing technologies
- Reduced the power of Sharpened Axes to 1.5x instead of 2x
- Gifts are more likely to be received
- Poison water now kills all units when flooding
- Added a harbor house to the high tide event
- Nomads relight their flooded campfires
- Termites and palm trees now reproduce on their own
- Ajowan B is now immune to fire
- Bamboo Telescope, Evocative Banners and the Great Cannon can no longer be interrupted
- Terracotta Roofs and Wood Roofs now require the prerequisites of ceramics and wood knowledge respectively
- The Sauna is no longer a synergy tech
- Reduced the chances of the workshops appearing
- Made the nomads and new town events more rare
- Made the night event more common
Quality of Life Improvements:
- Rebalanced a lot of the food technologies
- Mysterious technologies now have descriptions in the encyclopedia on how to unlock them
- You can now dismantle banner attachments
- Added an in-game death counter
- Added Thinker Bonuses
- Fixed some issues where inspirations wouldn't be taken properly
Technology Fixes:
- Fixed the Shaduf placement
- Fixed the poles on larger stilt platforms
- Fixed the capacity of under construction houses
- Fixed a problem with floating soil when the Alkazar house was destroyed by a stilt collapse
- The Chef’s wok now shows the correct output
- Added a progress bar and fixed the spawn of the Wide Windmill
- Glassblowers Domes and Stonemines no longer work when not operated
- Fixed stilts capacity and tooltip
- Fixed a bug where your original roof resources would change when turning off an adjusted roof type tech
- Fixed some odd overlaps when changing both roof and wall types
- New technology now shows the correct materials when adjusting wall and roof resources
- Fixed the Flathead Bridle
- You can now get barracks and other technologies that require walls with the Karamana Houseboat
- Fixed Karamana placement
- Fixed the tulou house’s door frame
- Houses that had production buildings destroyed will properly revert their production, consumable resource and capacity back to its normal house function
- The resonate panflute resource spawns will be marked as claimed
- Fixed the mushroom logs
- Fixed a lot of issues with the Stilt Foundations tech build order
- Attachments are now affected by Stilt Foundations
- Frilled House’s wind bonus works properly now
- Fixed a bug where collapsed festivals couldn’t be rebuilt
- Fixed the Menhir spawning too early when deconstructing
- Fixed the mushroom grow speed
- Fixed the mushrooms appearing in the center of the map
- Fixed the pear pie’s selection box not disappearing
- Fixed some issues with the Royal Walker Carriage
- You can no longer cook caged thinkers
- Fixed some techs appearing on Darkwood when they shouldn’t have
- Fixed funeral tech’s proximity to one another
- Farm pots can now be built on stilts
- You no longer get the Mushroom house for free
- Fixed the Ringhouse unlock
- Fixed the large stilt pad’s poles
- Tower of Fire festival now properly spawns a firebird
- You can now place the Flotsam Arena in high tide modifiers
- Fixed the Urban Planning Tech to appear properly
Visual Fixes:
- Fixed the covered fishing tower’s visuals with some synergies
- The paper mill now affects your shop lantern and windmill type
- Fixed the Kiva house texture on Darkwood
- Added tooltips to Serrano’s festivals
- Structures won’t draw in the snow when not yet placed
- Talkback uses the correct population icon
- Water is properly attached to the world’s edge water
- Fixed an issue where people hopping out of beached boats wouldn’t leave the boat UI
- Garam B no longer starts with fabric that looks like logs
- Fixed a graphical glitch on the Waterbomb festival
- Charnushka B will no longer get rained on in the Skyloft
- Fixed the Buried Barracks visuals and particle effects
Pathing Fixes:
- Fixed the raft’s walkability after floods
- Fixed a bug that blocked AI from building docks
- Taps will no longer have platforms with the Structure Safety passive
- Units will no longer hop in towers when they can’t reach enemies
- Serrano’s ball can pass on bridges again
- Made icebergs more easy to walk on
- Fixed some wonky nomad boat movements
- You can now steal nomad boats and they won’t revert to their nomadic AI
Encyclopedia Changes:
- Added map modifiers
- Added each Thinker's B-Side
- Fixed some missing items in the Encyclopedia
- Improved the clarity of the Resurrection Totem’s bonus
- Fertilizing Termites added to the Encyclopedia
- The encyclopedia now shows exact roof materials for houses
- Locked techs that cannot be purchased now show a better description in the encyclopedia
Map Fixes:
- Improved the placability on the edges of the Terraces
- Accessing the items in the Karma shop in the belowlands is easier
- Serrano can now use the Karma shop in the belowlands
- Fixed the floating enchanted tree on Flatlands
- Fixed floating spawn point on Greenleaf
- Removed spawn points inside overlapping landmasses on the Towers
- Fixed spawn point possibilities in Darkwood due to the trees
- Fixed the gift baskets optional objective
- Fixed trees not spawning properly at low elevations on the Terraces
- Tropical IceRidge can no longer snow
- Jars no longer only hold inspiration
- Stopped floating cacti on Greenleaf
- Removed some modifiers that weren’t working
Other Fixes:
- Fixed a missing synergy with the Powderstack
- You can no longer delete resources
- You can no longer delete the cage
- Fixed the lotus hooks tech to collect usable fabric
- You can no longer get unplacable memorized techs
- You no longer get double karma for banishing Ajowan
- Fixed a lot of spelling mistakes
- Added in some community translations
- Added some missing translations for current languages
- Achievements won’t be messed up by playing the demo
- Stopped Censers from healing new spawns
- You can no longer build banners before a campfire using the hotkey
- Fixed some issues with quests not updating before they are revealed
- Gifts won’t spawn already able to be given
- Fixed the B-Side memories saving on the correct side
- Stopped half of the harbor house bandits dying on spawn
- Houses built on ice will explode instead of just shrink when melting
- Removed the nomad destination sphere that was visible
- Fixed Serrano’s B-Side unlock quest
- Ajowan B now respawns as B when evaporated
- Finally found and fixed a bug where AI Town Sizes would default to 0
