Kainga update for 27 June 2023

Update 1.1.00 - Life of Spice - Patch Notes

Changes since April 5th:

Here's the full list of changes since the last update!

If you want to see the update post, click here.

Added Thinker's B-Sides:
  • Sumac
  • Garam
  • Achiote
  • Charnushka
  • Ajowan
  • Kala
  • Kala and Jeera
  • Galanga
  • Serrano
Added New Technologies:
  • Feathwing Coop
  • Mushroom Huts
  • Buckets of Fish
  • Spectral Units
  • Urban Planning
  • Stilt Foundations
Added New Challenges:
  • Guiding Gates
  • Ring of Fire
  • Thinker Cage
Added New Festivals:
  • Ghastly Bonfire
  • Table of Alteration
  • Walker Beckon
  • Flowering Signal
  • Balloon Call
  • Evocative Banner
  • Scaffolding of the World
  • Pyramid of Frost
  • Incense Revival
  • Great Firebasket
  • Wind Generator
  • Tower of Fire
  • The Great Cannon
  • Lightning Totem
  • Memorial Altar
  • War Chariot
  • Lantern of Sacrifice
  • Buried Barracks
  • Amnesia Coffer
  • Suspicious Stew
  • Echoing Logflute
Changes:
  • Warriors and Shieldbarers no longer block damage from acid, bees or spears
  • Tech unlocked notifications show for longer
  • Trade and Demand tables no longer cost fabric to make
  • Having Silk Outfits increases the chance of seeing fabric producing technologies
  • Reduced the power of Sharpened Axes to 1.5x instead of 2x
  • Gifts are more likely to be received
  • Poison water now kills all units when flooding
  • Added a harbor house to the high tide event
  • Nomads relight their flooded campfires
  • Termites and palm trees now reproduce on their own
  • Ajowan B is now immune to fire
  • Bamboo Telescope, Evocative Banners and the Great Cannon can no longer be interrupted
  • Terracotta Roofs and Wood Roofs now require the prerequisites of ceramics and wood knowledge respectively
  • The Sauna is no longer a synergy tech
  • Reduced the chances of the workshops appearing
  • Made the nomads and new town events more rare
  • Made the night event more common
Quality of Life Improvements:
  • Rebalanced a lot of the food technologies
  • Mysterious technologies now have descriptions in the encyclopedia on how to unlock them
  • You can now dismantle banner attachments
  • Added an in-game death counter
  • Added Thinker Bonuses
  • Fixed some issues where inspirations wouldn't be taken properly
Technology Fixes:
  • Fixed the Shaduf placement
  • Fixed the poles on larger stilt platforms
  • Fixed the capacity of under construction houses
  • Fixed a problem with floating soil when the Alkazar house was destroyed by a stilt collapse
  • The Chef’s wok now shows the correct output
  • Added a progress bar and fixed the spawn of the Wide Windmill
  • Glassblowers Domes and Stonemines no longer work when not operated
  • Fixed stilts capacity and tooltip
  • Fixed a bug where your original roof resources would change when turning off an adjusted roof type tech
  • Fixed some odd overlaps when changing both roof and wall types
  • New technology now shows the correct materials when adjusting wall and roof resources
  • Fixed the Flathead Bridle
  • You can now get barracks and other technologies that require walls with the Karamana Houseboat
  • Fixed Karamana placement
  • Fixed the tulou house’s door frame
  • Houses that had production buildings destroyed will properly revert their production, consumable resource and capacity back to its normal house function
  • The resonate panflute resource spawns will be marked as claimed
  • Fixed the mushroom logs
  • Fixed a lot of issues with the Stilt Foundations tech build order
  • Attachments are now affected by Stilt Foundations
  • Frilled House’s wind bonus works properly now
  • Fixed a bug where collapsed festivals couldn’t be rebuilt
  • Fixed the Menhir spawning too early when deconstructing
  • Fixed the mushroom grow speed
  • Fixed the mushrooms appearing in the center of the map
  • Fixed the pear pie’s selection box not disappearing
  • Fixed some issues with the Royal Walker Carriage
  • You can no longer cook caged thinkers
  • Fixed some techs appearing on Darkwood when they shouldn’t have
  • Fixed funeral tech’s proximity to one another
  • Farm pots can now be built on stilts
  • You no longer get the Mushroom house for free
  • Fixed the Ringhouse unlock
  • Fixed the large stilt pad’s poles
  • Tower of Fire festival now properly spawns a firebird
  • You can now place the Flotsam Arena in high tide modifiers
  • Fixed the Urban Planning Tech to appear properly
Visual Fixes:
  • Fixed the covered fishing tower’s visuals with some synergies
  • The paper mill now affects your shop lantern and windmill type
  • Fixed the Kiva house texture on Darkwood
  • Added tooltips to Serrano’s festivals
  • Structures won’t draw in the snow when not yet placed
  • Talkback uses the correct population icon
  • Water is properly attached to the world’s edge water
  • Fixed an issue where people hopping out of beached boats wouldn’t leave the boat UI
  • Garam B no longer starts with fabric that looks like logs
  • Fixed a graphical glitch on the Waterbomb festival
  • Charnushka B will no longer get rained on in the Skyloft
  • Fixed the Buried Barracks visuals and particle effects
Pathing Fixes:
  • Fixed the raft’s walkability after floods
  • Fixed a bug that blocked AI from building docks
  • Taps will no longer have platforms with the Structure Safety passive
  • Units will no longer hop in towers when they can’t reach enemies
  • Serrano’s ball can pass on bridges again
  • Made icebergs more easy to walk on
  • Fixed some wonky nomad boat movements
  • You can now steal nomad boats and they won’t revert to their nomadic AI
Encyclopedia Changes:
  • Added map modifiers
  • Added each Thinker's B-Side
  • Fixed some missing items in the Encyclopedia
  • Improved the clarity of the Resurrection Totem’s bonus
  • Fertilizing Termites added to the Encyclopedia
  • The encyclopedia now shows exact roof materials for houses
  • Locked techs that cannot be purchased now show a better description in the encyclopedia
Map Fixes:
  • Improved the placability on the edges of the Terraces
  • Accessing the items in the Karma shop in the belowlands is easier
  • Serrano can now use the Karma shop in the belowlands
  • Fixed the floating enchanted tree on Flatlands
  • Fixed floating spawn point on Greenleaf
  • Removed spawn points inside overlapping landmasses on the Towers
  • Fixed spawn point possibilities in Darkwood due to the trees
  • Fixed the gift baskets optional objective
  • Fixed trees not spawning properly at low elevations on the Terraces
  • Tropical IceRidge can no longer snow
  • Jars no longer only hold inspiration
  • Stopped floating cacti on Greenleaf
  • Removed some modifiers that weren’t working
Other Fixes:
  • Fixed a missing synergy with the Powderstack
  • You can no longer delete resources
  • You can no longer delete the cage
  • Fixed the lotus hooks tech to collect usable fabric
  • You can no longer get unplacable memorized techs
  • You no longer get double karma for banishing Ajowan
  • Fixed a lot of spelling mistakes
  • Added in some community translations
  • Added some missing translations for current languages
  • Achievements won’t be messed up by playing the demo
  • Stopped Censers from healing new spawns
  • You can no longer build banners before a campfire using the hotkey
  • Fixed some issues with quests not updating before they are revealed
  • Gifts won’t spawn already able to be given
  • Fixed the B-Side memories saving on the correct side
  • Stopped half of the harbor house bandits dying on spawn
  • Houses built on ice will explode instead of just shrink when melting
  • Removed the nomad destination sphere that was visible
  • Fixed Serrano’s B-Side unlock quest
  • Ajowan B now respawns as B when evaporated
  • Finally found and fixed a bug where AI Town Sizes would default to 0

