New Enemies : Telkar Floater And Telkar Stinger

Two new enemies have been introduced to the brutal world of Operator8!

These enemies are a completely new type of enemy and bring a new challenge with them. Although they are different, they are still linked and are very dangerous when together! These enemies are flying type enemies, which is new to the game.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40891092/f0f0d288e2de8f7e33f36c04dd83ea6a66cbbafd.png[/img]

The first type, is the Telkar Stinger.

This annoying little fly style enemy is almost like a worm in the sky, they create chaos by flying around you, blocking your view and buzzing in your ears. Although this enemy doesn't do a lot of damage and has very little health, they can be very dangerous when in numbers.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40891092/5c2d89fb5cc57a08befc12a784dcf1f454ffbd38.png[/img]

The second type, is the Telkar Floater.

This enemy moves very slowly, but does massive ranged damage. Do not let it catch up to you! This enemy also has a large amount of health and functions as a sky tank, distracting from other enemies around.

Be careful when killing this enemy, for it explodes into a gas cloud and spawns a new batch of Telkar Stingers, from within itself.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40891092/ebdd8f39dfc96d136cf1f1d198f8d65e80a1b218.png[/img]

Exercise strategy and caution when approaching these new enemies, they are unlike anything else!

Good luck Operator8!