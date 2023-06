Changes:

-The King's companion skill "Chess Corps" can now be drafted 2 pawns at a time starting at level 5.

Fixes:

-Emergency fix for a bug that caused a display problem on the settlement page of Map 2.

-Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when tracking the reaction of the Wind Blade and Ice skills.

-Fixed a bug in the description of the Searing Holy Light skill.

-Fixed the problem that Shadow Magnet description was incomplete.