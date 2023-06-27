MAFIA ISLAND MAP, 8 NEW GUN WRAPS & HUGE BUG FIXES (1.23)

Hey hey hey!

I'm finally back to Paint Warfare and I'm excited to announce the first map to Paint Warfare in over a month— Mafia Island, the amount of time and work that went into this one is insane, and I'm so excited to unveil it to you guys.

There's also a DDay map coming up, but I'm not quite ready to unveil it yet, join our discord server to get sneak peeks on it though ːsteamhappyː

NEW MAP: Mafia City

Watch the trailer here

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36177508/5b37b3e6f994f895af67a17d169bffb0645dc4ef.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36177508/9d7284c3154271b574ea9a66bd8b346a98774072.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36177508/30e0b2462a209a15a876f956fee4f9f5bca7751d.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36177508/52f3ddc2b17ca223048cb68eb250b241cfef2fb9.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36177508/fcb7268034c105c77c630122d2a791810709f0b0.png[/img]

Introducing Mafia Island, one of the most ambitious maps I've made yet (aside from Koto) that tries to take advantage of Paint Warfare's movement in a stunning and intricately made map.

A huge amount of work went into making this one and I really hope you guys enjoy!

Unfold to reveal some dev screenshots of how I made the map :)

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36177508/399aa074b2fa51f665004415c18e1f69f569fb1c.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36177508/4d8eb83e0dba8e3c6e0102b606dfd145964c5cd2.png[/img]

Making the mansion floor plan and importing it

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36177508/ac998d86562d77de48cca1d419bfaf7ec1880711.png[/img]

A cool lighthouse for verticality

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36177508/ea0d062609e044e7eb53f2e8ca84b567706d9f59.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36177508/51e3fe5f62b2b8ff2b3c52675b6181d1eabc3ccf.png[/img]

Blizzard Improvements

I've made blizzard slightly larger with some more cover, props and a cool bunker

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36177508/5f75127e312e342b507585ba9e49c679279e2262.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36177508/2ec3f4af6693b85c13e9a29691ebe042aa660d02.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36177508/0026df3a97f23e48db39f6be0d4743d117d9e932.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36177508/bb36e8b058a33710d157c72504aa1dc6b49ba938.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36177508/1f2cc9c50dfebecf4c3acd5d114d35d4bbb7192a.png[/img]

Customisation

A lot of you have been asking on the discord for more weapon skins, so I've put together 8 new skins —including the first skin for the Palas (Burst rifle)

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36177508/263f2499909735bc674b77b4868a5c4ca930dbb4.gif[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36177508/61510213645614d2989dd161285086d904c88d25.gif[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36177508/7c77f53f969b3f4c609f220f32251a19cbb978b2.gif[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36177508/866b1eff375d3f58db1d76da7fb9e0bc0b66eb55.gif[/img]

Polish + Bug Fix

Most notable bugs fixed:

Fixed a bug that caused the map to go black

Fixed a bug that caused the game to become unplayable after exiting the pause screen

Fixed the game failing to connect and having to reload multiple times in the main menu

Fixed a bug that caused the game to show 'defeat' in Capture the Flag, even in the case of a draw or a win

Fixed a lot of issues with saving to prevent lost progress etc.

Most notable changes

4 maps will now show in the map votes instead of 3

Buffed bubble grenade —> visibility will be heavily reduced while in the bubble grenade

Buffed invisibility ability (1.5s —> 2s)

Added momentum-based sprinting. The longer you sprint, the faster you will go, up to about 150% the regular sprint speed

Other