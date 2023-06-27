 Skip to content

Idle Biceps update for 27 June 2023

14th Minor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11568581

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update content:

  • Improved leaderboard profile pictures loading time
  • Added leaderboard missing characters
  • Banned a few cheaters from the leaderboards

That's all for now, thanks for everything!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2355251 Depot 2355251
  • Loading history…
