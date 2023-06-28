Update 1.7.0 with new PVP map is ready to download!

Hello Elves!🧝

We have some exciting news for all the avid players of Elven Assassin out there. Brace yourselves for the update 1.7.0, which introduces a new PvP map designed for eight players. Get ready to dive into the depths of the Dwarf Mine!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//26263879/740f41e724c98a68e126a8533a62189313d8919a.png[/img]

The Dwarf Mine PvP map offers an exhilarating battleground for fierce competition. The environment becomes a crucial part of the strategy, with narrow mine tunnels providing both cover and opportunities for sneak attacks.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//26263879/5adb9809710c215d42adc31cd69ec989d526e698.png[/img]

Dive into the depths and unleash your archery skills. The mysterious atmosphere of the map, dwarf statues, and lava will keep you on your toes, heightening the sense of adventure and adrenaline rush as you seek victory.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//26263879/ccf3f99874b95f1374e87fc13173d02443606893.png[/img]

Get ready for the ultimate battle!

Are you up for the challenge, Elves?

Let the arrows fly and may the best archer prevail in the depths of the Dwarf Mine!🏹🏹

🔸Check out our Facebook group:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/elvenassassin

🔸And the Discord server:

https://www.discord.gg/elvenassassin