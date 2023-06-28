Hi farmers,

For this update, we fixed some of the issues reported by the community. Here are the release notes.

Hotfix 0.4-68650:

Bugfix:

Fixed crash when loading the game for some save files.

Fixed bugs that cause farmers to be unable to continue playing after finishing the harvest festival judging cutscene.

Eggs no longer spawn inside the nesting box (which is why some farmers reported they no longer spawn eggs).

Fixed crash when after sleeping while saving.

Fixed some NPC hair becomes black when they shouldn't; now all of them have the correct hair color.

Improvements:

Improvement in text sizes for Inventory UI for easier readability

The game will now prompt you to restart the title screen when you change the Dyslexic Font or the Font sizes modifier.

Thanks to everyone who reported bugs to us. We'll keep working on making the game as smooth as possible.

Thanks,

Stairway Team