Update 0.86

Greetings Wielders!

We are thrilled to present the latest update, the last one before we all go on our Swedish summer holidays! This update has some exciting new features, crucial bug fixes, and gameplay elevating improvements! We will be hard to reach next month so don’t expect answers as quickly as you are used to until we get back in force in August!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40723472/81fdc89fd091b8a726e30525d16b2d2d12070c17.gif[/img]

Thats us during the summer, peak Swedish!

We're thrilled to announce a new way to enhance your gaming experience, making it harder or easier, whatever your preference is. This update features a system that allows you to fine-tune the game difficulty to your liking. Say goodbye to hardcoded AI settings because now you have the power to balance the game according to your preferences.

So what does that mean? Well, we have added options to calibrate your unit multiplier, applied per town/settlement to that town’s per-turn troop production. This means you can choose if you want an easier game or give yourself a real challenge. You will also have the option to start with a marketplace, changing all prizes for you and giving you the option to trade from the very start.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40723472/884019e93221c39d8181ee5c39856ae93dad0515.png[/img]_Look at me! I'm a human and now I can also have my own invisible bonus marketplace! Take that AI!_

Another of the new features is that you can change your xp multipliers, making your Wielders into either slow learners or the quickest leveling generals in Arleon!

You can also alter your income, changing how much gold you get from all your settlements, mines and Wielder bonuses. Imagine the difference between a standard game and one where you earn a fraction of what you usually do!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40723472/8396a7f9d87f1d0ca1de2a17df357482ae969374.png[/img]

It’s going to be hard to field an army with that income, but we believe in you!

We have worked hard on tracking down bugs these last weeks, everything from AI pathing to fixing that troops aren’t “hidden” in the garrison when we evaluate threat levels. But most of all we have worked on network bugs, things that threw you out of online games and didn’t allow you to get back in there. The work of bug-catching is ever-going and this won’t be the last we see of this issue but we believe that we made it a lot better last update. As always we appreciate your bug reports as they help us track down the issue!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40723472/96a4cd80e276bcdc5f776ffaa784bf428d2a896d.gif[/img]

The only good bug is a dead bug!

If you really want to delve deeper into everything we did we really recommend reading the changelog, it’s filled with lovely details about what we have been working on.

With that, we wish you the best of summer or winter, depending on where you are! We’ll be back in August but we’ll be checking up on our socials and our Steam page sporadically, we just can’t stay away.

Keep adventuring and don’t forget your sunscreen! Or just stay indoors and play video games, that’s the best protection there is!

/Everyone at Lavapotion

https://www.songsofconquest.com/changelogs#changelog086

