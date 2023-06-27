 Skip to content

Halfwish Playtest update for 27 June 2023

270623 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11568397 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Changes:

  • Power Card Art Updates (Avarice, Disarm, Feint, Psyblast and Roar)

  • Copyrighting for defender crystals updated

  • Resync-ing and player's current ping indicators will no longer appear in Tutorial

  • Omnislash Reworked logic to how its supposed to work now

  • Reflecting icon now appears for Reversal, Counterstrike and Fireshield in the math bar

  • Recoil Icon now appears for Drop Kick

  • Tutorial preview card images using outdated version fixed

  • Adjusted the player character size after using roar

  • Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug that caused a Math bar old icons not being updated fixed

  • Fixed a bug that caused Double Tap Math bar to be calculated wrongly

  • Fixed a bug that caused Bubble to not calculate correctly against first strike cards

  • Fixed a bug that cause Challenging Strike to be played faster than heavy strike

  • Fixed a bug that caused FairFightClub to grant winner points to the winner even after conceding duel

  • Fixed a bug that caused that caused player's DV to not return to the frozen value after the player used halfwish

