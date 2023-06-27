-
Changes:
Power Card Art Updates (Avarice, Disarm, Feint, Psyblast and Roar)
Copyrighting for defender crystals updated
Resync-ing and player's current ping indicators will no longer appear in Tutorial
Omnislash Reworked logic to how its supposed to work now
Reflecting icon now appears for Reversal, Counterstrike and Fireshield in the math bar
Recoil Icon now appears for Drop Kick
Tutorial preview card images using outdated version fixed
Adjusted the player character size after using roar
Bug Fixes:
Fixed a bug that caused a Math bar old icons not being updated fixed
Fixed a bug that caused Double Tap Math bar to be calculated wrongly
Fixed a bug that caused Bubble to not calculate correctly against first strike cards
Fixed a bug that cause Challenging Strike to be played faster than heavy strike
Fixed a bug that caused FairFightClub to grant winner points to the winner even after conceding duel
Fixed a bug that caused that caused player's DV to not return to the frozen value after the player used halfwish
Halfwish Playtest update for 27 June 2023
270623 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
