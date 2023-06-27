270623 Patch Notes

Changes:

Power Card Art Updates (Avarice, Disarm, Feint, Psyblast and Roar)

Copyrighting for defender crystals updated

Resync-ing and player's current ping indicators will no longer appear in Tutorial

Omnislash Reworked logic to how its supposed to work now

Reflecting icon now appears for Reversal, Counterstrike and Fireshield in the math bar

Recoil Icon now appears for Drop Kick

Tutorial preview card images using outdated version fixed

Adjusted the player character size after using roar

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug that caused a Math bar old icons not being updated fixed

Fixed a bug that caused Double Tap Math bar to be calculated wrongly

Fixed a bug that caused Bubble to not calculate correctly against first strike cards

Fixed a bug that cause Challenging Strike to be played faster than heavy strike

Fixed a bug that caused FairFightClub to grant winner points to the winner even after conceding duel