BUG fixes and updates 2023-06-27
- Added Steam cloud archive
- Increased the HP detection delay after the scene starts to avoid having zero HP when playing
Currently the design of automatic whistle ring machine gun function has been completed ~
It can automatically lock the enemy in the field of view, of course, the enemy can also dismantle it...
Thank you for your support, I am still working hard! Have a good day!
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43868989/880989c286e35a85b02a96e0969bd2c63c750f04.gif[/img]
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43868989/a9942136da4bd30f7dfe81d98e2b723ff429056d.png[/img]
Changed files in this update