安妮的游戏 The Game of Annie update for 27 June 2023

BUG fixes and updates 2023-06-27

27 June 2023

  1. Added Steam cloud archive
  2. Increased the HP detection delay after the scene starts to avoid having zero HP when playing
    Currently the design of automatic whistle ring machine gun function has been completed ~
    It can automatically lock the enemy in the field of view, of course, the enemy can also dismantle it...
    Thank you for your support, I am still working hard! Have a good day!
