Update 1: Roombos, Motorcycles and Motion Sickness

Hello there, drivers!

The first major content update for Death Roads: Tournament has arrived, and we know you'll like it. However, we warn you that the whole thing has been made available in English so far - other languages ​​will be updated later. We prefer to let you know so that you are not surprised.

Also, if you see any bugs or other issues, let us know whether it's on Steam or Discord. We are at your disposal, and we will be happy to help. Now let's get to the most important thing, which is what Update 1 hides!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40481305/adebf1b650d7bb2a59b87a8af8b72f2ced9c1bf9.png[/img]

Gameplay Changes:

Added a new tab in the settings menu, "Motion Sickness Settings", to address motion sickness issues experienced by some players. Players can now adjust parameters such as motion blur, camera shake, and the number of props appearing on the sidelines of roads to mitigate motion sickness. This is the first version of the solution, which will be further improved.

New Enemies:

Introducing motorcycles and Roombo cleaning robots as new enemy vehicles players can encounter.

Motorcycles are agile but deal low damage with their bashes and have limited durability. Each bike has a single-ranged attack with a limited range. Chopper fires short bursts to the sides while Cross throws grenades backwards through its left or right arm.

Roombo cleaning robots have limited but versatile movement capabilities. Their signature attack pushes the player sideways, potentially pushing them into a wall. Beware of the more powerful Turbo Roombo version, which can heal itself by attacking the player.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40481305/76e192266812e1d5a2b5a0b7f55b871989941142.png][img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40481305/1b8588c1a906d6d32fb451b652187f47329bfd72.png[/img][/url]

New Accessories:

Added a new type of component that can be obtained and equipped in most playable vehicles. Some accessories provide positive modifiers, while others add unique cards to enrich the deck with specific functions, such as powerful status effects or strong movement actions. There are 24 of them in total.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40481305/7975da0103daf4e059dc4cf16d365fd37130f5f9.png[/img]

New Gadgets:

Expanded the pool of obtainable gadgets by introducing 25 new unique modifiers that enhance gameplay and encourage players to utilize existing game mechanics in new ways.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40481305/4af3fc186e776f6a4bad4e0f1866ac59cf7e8965.png[/img]

New Events:

Included 12 new events that offer the opportunity to acquire gadgets, while others lead to unique encounters and battles.

New Wheels and Engines:

Increased the variety of available cards and rewards obtained in battles and shops by introducing 8 new wheels and engines.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40481305/98794651bbf65f7fe82efaf115792b6f96d0d5c3.png[/img]

Bug Fixes and General Improvements:

Addressed various bug issues and improved overall game stability and performance.

We hope you enjoy the latest update and have an exhilarating experience in Death Roads: Tournament!