You Have 10 Seconds (2023) update for 27 June 2023

Patch Notes v1.04

27 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quality of life patches

  • Added Joystick input to menus.
  • Added right and left bumper as district swap buttons on level menu.
  • Added 'S' key as fast forward button for grading sequence.
    - Y / Triangle button on gamepads.
  • Added tutorial in 7-3 about gravity arrows disabling the float form.
  • Added vSync option to settings menu.
  • Added detail toggle option to settings menu; disables frame-rate intensive area backgrounds.

- Game now runs at 60fps on Windows 10 systems.

