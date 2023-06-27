Patch Notes v1.04

Quality of life patches
- Added Joystick input to menus.
- Added right and left bumper as district swap buttons on level menu.
- Added 'S' key as fast forward button for grading sequence.
- Y / Triangle button on gamepads.
- Added tutorial in 7-3 about gravity arrows disabling the float form.
- Added vSync option to settings menu.
- Added detail toggle option to settings menu; disables frame-rate intensive area backgrounds.
- Game now runs at 60fps on Windows 10 systems.
