Open Mod v1.106 [27-Jun-23]

-attempted to reduce the loading time and the overhead of the shooting range by removing the weapons and attachments from the stand. They should be better but still not super fast. This is a temporary solution to the slow loading problem. We are still working on it!

-reduced the rendering overhead in the inventory and store menus, the graphics are now dumbed down in the preview windows but it should improve loading time. This is also a temporary solution to the slow loading proglem

-fixed an issue with the Acog reticle now showing

-fixed an issue where there would be a pistol overlaying the knife and grenades

-fixed an issue where the spawns would be in weird positions on Suburb maps

-fixed a game-breaking issue which caused the lobbies and servers to not be correctly redrawed (basically they wouldnt show in the browser) This is a temporary solution and we've removed the PvE lobbies for now, until we fix it properly. So now only the PvP works, dont get scared, PvE will come back until tonight

With sincere apologies this time too.. We did do closed testing but those issues never popped. We are continuing to fix the game so thank you very much for your patience and understanding!