• [new] Threat handling has been reworked, allowing the player to even gain loot if they left Subspace or their emergency jump drive kicked in.
• [new] Enemies now contain and show their combat Tier.
• [tune] The boss now hands out rewards to anyone who participated at least to some degree.
• [tune] The highest threat for an enemy is now calculated uniformly and more accurately.
• [tune] The chat system is now translating more efficiently and reliably.
• [tune] Limited the length for player and corp names to 16 letters.
• [tune] Added a text hint for quick moving a stack or taking half of it.
• [tune] A new random Subspace will not take the number of players currently online into account.
• [tune] Sometimes aliens found a mate and show up in groups.
• [fix] Fixed a duplication bug that happened after researching technology, @IvE.
• [fix] Fixed the chat language, it would automatically add English as a secondary every time, instead of only once.
• [fix] Fixed a bug in the settings system, which would not save all the time.
Subspace Discovery update for 27 June 2023
v0.10.17 - 2023-06-27
