1.【血海】吸血效果调息时间从10秒降低为2秒
2.【九冥妖风】品阶降低为地品，伤害降低，蓝耗降低
3.荒魔雷刃蓝耗降低
4.【杀戮大道】增强
5.所有飞剑招式增强
6.优化帧数卡顿问题
7.提高画面表现
8.新增大道：【阴阳大道】
9.新增招式：【阴阳灵能】——阴阳，能量
10.新增招式：【阴阳两仪阵】——阴阳，阵法
11.新增招式：【阴鬼恶灵】——阴阳，灵魂
12.新增招式：【庚金护体】——阴阳，金，守护
13.新增招式：【至阳天火】——阴阳，火
14.新增法宝：【灵玄玉】
15.大量法宝修改，并且增加 升阶 效果
16.修复负面效果持续时间延长不生效的bug
Haishan update for 27 June 2023
6月27日更新日志
