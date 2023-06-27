 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Haishan update for 27 June 2023

6月27日更新日志

Share · View all patches · Build 11568155 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.【血海】吸血效果调息时间从10秒降低为2秒
2.【九冥妖风】品阶降低为地品，伤害降低，蓝耗降低
3.荒魔雷刃蓝耗降低
4.【杀戮大道】增强
5.所有飞剑招式增强
6.优化帧数卡顿问题
7.提高画面表现
8.新增大道：【阴阳大道】
9.新增招式：【阴阳灵能】——阴阳，能量
10.新增招式：【阴阳两仪阵】——阴阳，阵法
11.新增招式：【阴鬼恶灵】——阴阳，灵魂
12.新增招式：【庚金护体】——阴阳，金，守护
13.新增招式：【至阳天火】——阴阳，火
14.新增法宝：【灵玄玉】
15.大量法宝修改，并且增加 升阶 效果
16.修复负面效果持续时间延长不生效的bug

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2180341 Depot 2180341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link