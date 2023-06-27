 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Duck Race update for 27 June 2023

More bug fixes, and public gratitude

Share · View all patches · Build 11568139 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a few more bugs in BtR (mostly created by the last patch)

  • Ducks will now be properly eliminated when they hit the floor and plug hole whirlpool
  • Ducks should no longer be able to linger under the tap or on the edge of a full bath (requires live testing)
  • Reduced eliminated duck name opacity - a little easier on the eye
  • Ducks should sink properly/always when eliminated
  • Duck hat should now appear on Winner screen

Also added is a new custom hat for Twitch.tv/Pokerbrahs as thanks for all the testing and suggestions from them and their community. Try out !duckhat pokerbrahs and don't forget to check out their poker streams if you get a chance!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2152421 Depot 2152421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link