More bug fixes, and public gratitude

Fixed a few more bugs in BtR (mostly created by the last patch)

Ducks will now be properly eliminated when they hit the floor and plug hole whirlpool

Ducks should no longer be able to linger under the tap or on the edge of a full bath (requires live testing)

Reduced eliminated duck name opacity - a little easier on the eye

Ducks should sink properly/always when eliminated

Duck hat should now appear on Winner screen

Also added is a new custom hat for Twitch.tv/Pokerbrahs as thanks for all the testing and suggestions from them and their community. Try out !duckhat pokerbrahs and don't forget to check out their poker streams if you get a chance!