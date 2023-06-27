More bug fixes, and public gratitude

Fixed a few more bugs in BtR (mostly created by the last patch)
- Ducks will now be properly eliminated when they hit the floor and plug hole whirlpool
- Ducks should no longer be able to linger under the tap or on the edge of a full bath (requires live testing)
- Reduced eliminated duck name opacity - a little easier on the eye
- Ducks should sink properly/always when eliminated
- Duck hat should now appear on Winner screen
Also added is a new custom hat for Twitch.tv/Pokerbrahs as thanks for all the testing and suggestions from them and their community. Try out !duckhat pokerbrahs and don't forget to check out their poker streams if you get a chance!
Changed files in this update