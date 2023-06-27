3DMark Windows 2.26.8125

This is a minor update. Benchmark scores will not be affected.
Fixed
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause 3DMark to hang at the "Starting UI" stage during startup.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This is broken because store.steampowered.com and checkout.steampowered.com must have same sessionid cookie.
This is a minor update. Benchmark scores will not be affected.
Fixed
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update