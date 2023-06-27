When loading a previous Sandbox, the game should properly center the camera on the center of the board.
Levels will now show if they have an incomplete bonus star available.
I Made Myself An AI update for 27 June 2023
Small patch for June 27
When loading a previous Sandbox, the game should properly center the camera on the center of the board.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update