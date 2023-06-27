June Playtest Wrap-Up

Share · View all patches · Build 11567908 · Last edited 27 June 2023 – 11:09:14 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Another fun and fruitful playtest weekend!

Our friends at Puzzle Kingdom had a blast testing out the Glue Blocks, Screw Blocks and ATTACK BLOCKS in the new Melee Mix!

Check out the Puzzle Kingdom stream here:

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//35987630/246303a5ce532850a851639070e2dd48dc9b52d2.png[/img]

A big thankyou to all our beta testers! Your feedback and bug reports are a huge help to us as we work to improve your TopplePOP experience.

This month, you clobbered the Stadium and City challenges featuring the new new Glue and Screw blocks, as well as a formidable 1-color city challenge that really puts your garbage disposal skills to the limit!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//35987630/cb13c8c80ea54da82ea76468bb8b12bb059b76d3.png[/img]

Congratulations!

Special mention must go to star beta tester Note for obliterating the high score on the hardest challenge this month!

Stay tuned for next month's playtest where more surprises await!

Missed out on the playtest? No worries:

and

2. Join our Discord**

And you're all set!

Playtests happen monthly so join our expanding community of bungee blockbusting enthusiasts and stay tuned for the next one!

See you in the arena,

The TopplePOP Team 🐵🎮