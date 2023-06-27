 Skip to content

UnderSupernova update for 27 June 2023

Daily Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11567900 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The species definition includes the range of gravity, temperature, and pressure that it adapts to. Added enhancement effects for three types of adaptability in the item definition. After equipping, only the best effect is obtained without stacking. For temperatures that do not exceed the limit much, it starts with losing blood, and too many die directly. Other adaptations exceed their limits and lead to direct death.

When planets are generated within a galaxy, some planets with relatively extreme environments also generated, where is difficult to survive without special equipment.

Micro map updates.

Fixed several bugs related to water blocks.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2416771 Depot 2416771
  • Loading history…
