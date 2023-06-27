Daily Update

The species definition includes the range of gravity, temperature, and pressure that it adapts to. Added enhancement effects for three types of adaptability in the item definition. After equipping, only the best effect is obtained without stacking. For temperatures that do not exceed the limit much, it starts with losing blood, and too many die directly. Other adaptations exceed their limits and lead to direct death.

When planets are generated within a galaxy, some planets with relatively extreme environments also generated, where is difficult to survive without special equipment.

Micro map updates.

Fixed several bugs related to water blocks.