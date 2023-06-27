vivid/stasis 2.1.0.4 Patch Notes

Greetings to all vivid/stasis players.
A new song, "Courage" by Akira Complex has been added to the Song Select under the Chapter 2 folder as both a preview for the chapter as well as a tribute to the late Akira Complex.
Bug fixes / QOL:
- Changed the cursor sound effect when moving through menus.
- Fixed a bug with mods in 00.
- Display for both types of currency is now shown on Song Select.
- Improved framerate stability for charts with a lot of notes.
- Slightly modified opening cutscene.
- Opening title roll changed.
- Fixed a bug with the Node Flowchart.
- Added support for resolutions higher than 1080p in the Settings menu.
Changed files in this update