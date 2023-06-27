 Skip to content

vivid/stasis update for 27 June 2023

vivid/stasis 2.1.0.4 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings to all vivid/stasis players.

A new song, "Courage" by Akira Complex has been added to the Song Select under the Chapter 2 folder as both a preview for the chapter as well as a tribute to the late Akira Complex.

Bug fixes / QOL:

  • Changed the cursor sound effect when moving through menus.
  • Fixed a bug with mods in 00.
  • Display for both types of currency is now shown on Song Select.
  • Improved framerate stability for charts with a lot of notes.
  • Slightly modified opening cutscene.
  • Opening title roll changed.
  • Fixed a bug with the Node Flowchart.
  • Added support for resolutions higher than 1080p in the Settings menu.

