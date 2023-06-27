Some more smaller fixes in patch 1.0.8

Hey all! 😊 We implemented some more fixes to a bunch of issues you reported! Here's what changed:

Fixed issue with crystal cave task not getting removed sometimes

Fixed issue that cause players to get permanently stuck if they hooked while transitioning into a new level/area

Fixed issue where sometimes if you dived into the water you weren't able to swim up properly

Updated collisions in Crystal Cave portals

Fixed a small softlock spot in Level 2

Added a fallback check for the mycology achievement

Hope that helps some of you! 😊 If you have any issues with the game, please keep reporting them, we'll try our best to further improve the game!

Your Mooneyes and SomeHumbleOnion