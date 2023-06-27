 Skip to content

Smushi Come Home update for 27 June 2023

Some more smaller fixes in patch 1.0.8

Smushi Come Home update for 27 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all! 😊 We implemented some more fixes to a bunch of issues you reported! Here's what changed:

  • Fixed issue with crystal cave task not getting removed sometimes
  • Fixed issue that cause players to get permanently stuck if they hooked while transitioning into a new level/area
  • Fixed issue where sometimes if you dived into the water you weren't able to swim up properly
  • Updated collisions in Crystal Cave portals
  • Fixed a small softlock spot in Level 2
  • Added a fallback check for the mycology achievement

Hope that helps some of you! 😊 If you have any issues with the game, please keep reporting them, we'll try our best to further improve the game!

Your Mooneyes and SomeHumbleOnion

