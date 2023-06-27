Hotfix 0.11a

Fixes:
- Possible FIX for Ships getting stuck in place and not moving even after a direct command
- FIXED Mashar hangar bay visual glitch
- FIXED Clicking on Logistic Drone bay module not triggering a sound + deselecting the selected ship
- FIXED Salvage not being saved after exiting a sector
- FIXED Logistic Drones having a weird behaviour when pausing/unpausing the game while they are active
- FIXED Ship info panel in loadout editing mode displaying some wrong ship parameters
Changed files in this update