 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Space Reign update for 27 June 2023

Hotfix 0.11a

Share · View all patches · Build 11567739 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Possible FIX for Ships getting stuck in place and not moving even after a direct command
  • FIXED Mashar hangar bay visual glitch
  • FIXED Clicking on Logistic Drone bay module not triggering a sound + deselecting the selected ship
  • FIXED Salvage not being saved after exiting a sector
  • FIXED Logistic Drones having a weird behaviour when pausing/unpausing the game while they are active
  • FIXED Ship info panel in loadout editing mode displaying some wrong ship parameters

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1762571 Depot 1762571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link