SOULVARS LIVE PART TWO!

Welcome back, fellow Soulbearers!
David and John are ready to resume their roles as surrogate DDO Agents and stream the next part of SOULVARS in honor of its launch. Join them now!
Be sure to grab SOULVARS while it's on sale for 20% off!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This is broken because store.steampowered.com and checkout.steampowered.com must have same sessionid cookie.
Welcome back, fellow Soulbearers!
David and John are ready to resume their roles as surrogate DDO Agents and stream the next part of SOULVARS in honor of its launch. Join them now!
Be sure to grab SOULVARS while it's on sale for 20% off!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update