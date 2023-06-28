Space Haven Alpha 17 - Version 0.17.4 Build 2 Released as Stable.

Share · View all patches · Build 11567546 · Last edited 28 June 2023 – 08:09:09 UTC by Wendy

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34134616/d274a766f06ea1e59f48fb2820c99eb102fcfa8c.jpg[/img]

Greetings, Spacefarer!

We have fixed some bugs and put together a new patch for the Alpha 17 Update. The newest version is now 0.17.4 Build 2.

Alpha 0.17.4 Build 2

Lowered the max amount of enemies encountered in the very first derelict when starting a new game.

Modified the amount of Chimps (Walker Rogue Bots) encountered early on in the starmap, with the amount rising towards the end of the game.

Fixed bugs.

If you find any issues let us know at the forums:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/979110/discussions/4/

Stay tuned and enjoy the new update!