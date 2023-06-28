Space Haven Alpha 17 - Version 0.17.4 Build 2 Released as Stable.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34134616/d274a766f06ea1e59f48fb2820c99eb102fcfa8c.jpg[/img]
Greetings, Spacefarer!
We have fixed some bugs and put together a new patch for the Alpha 17 Update. The newest version is now 0.17.4 Build 2.
Alpha 0.17.4 Build 2
- Lowered the max amount of enemies encountered in the very first derelict when starting a new game.
- Modified the amount of Chimps (Walker Rogue Bots) encountered early on in the starmap, with the amount rising towards the end of the game.
- Fixed bugs.
If you find any issues let us know at the forums:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/979110/discussions/4/
Stay tuned and enjoy the new update!
