Space Haven update for 28 June 2023

Space Haven Alpha 17 - Version 0.17.4 Build 2 Released as Stable.

Greetings, Spacefarer!

We have fixed some bugs and put together a new patch for the Alpha 17 Update. The newest version is now 0.17.4 Build 2.

Alpha 0.17.4 Build 2

  • Lowered the max amount of enemies encountered in the very first derelict when starting a new game.
  • Modified the amount of Chimps (Walker Rogue Bots) encountered early on in the starmap, with the amount rising towards the end of the game.
  • Fixed bugs.

If you find any issues let us know at the forums:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/979110/discussions/4/

Stay tuned and enjoy the new update!

