HoT Update | 2022-06-27 | Cup Bearer & Polish

Hello Adventurers!

We hope you have a lot of fun down in the Halls of Torment. Before moving on to adding new halls, abilities, and playable characters, we wanted to clean up a couple of things and add a sorely missed feature: trait rerolls and banishes. Those will be added in the form of a new NPC which we’ve already covered in our previous Dev Journal.

Besides that, we took some time to fix some issues and usability inconveniences. We are aware of more problems that still aren’t fixed, yet, and we keep on working on solutions for those. Your feedback is, as always, very appreciated. We want to thank you for supporting us and helping out by reporting problems you encounter.

Change Log | 2023-06-27

FEATURES

New NPC: Cupbearer!

Quest to rescue the Cupbearer

The trait selection can have Reroll, Banish, Memorize, and Double Potions

Collect ingredients to unlock all the potions

Collect bottles to increase the amount of each potion

New Item: Gatherer’s Charm (automatically acquired when Cupbearer has been rescued)

for more details see our Dev Journal #4

POLISH & QOL

Item pickup from chests is more intuitive now. The new item will be equipped when the slot is unoccupied, otherwise it will be put into the bag. When the bag is also full, the player first has to make space or discard the chest items.

Improved Golem roll and attack behavior

Improved Imp and Skeleton Summons movement speed and steering

Wraith lance attacks will also play a sound now (Lord of Despair and Wraith Horseman)

Ability Scrolls in the world are sometimes guarded by an elite monster

Performance with lots of XP Gems lying around should now be way better. There should also be no massive slowdowns when picking up a Hand of Greed anymore.

Integrated Godot “delta smoothing” for smother gameplay when the game runs at the vsync limit

Item well state (retrieved, owned, etc.) is not displayed if the Wellkeeper has not been rescued.

Invocator’s Grasp got its own item graphic.

Removed some very loud low frequencies in Exterminator’s fire sound which caused some players to complain about its loudness.

Better sound for breaking pots on Ember Grounds.

Improved death animation of Gargoyles.

BUG FIXES

Added an error message to the start of the game when Steam could not be initialized. Should fix profile save/load problems.

Fixed input problems with a few more controllers (XBox One Wireless and a few other XBox controllers)

Fixed Lord of Despair lance attack animations.

Overworld selection input when using a mouse to select and keys to walk around works better now.

Fixing that left-click for auto-aim override would disable attacks with auto-attack.

Wrong configuration for Golem and Transfixion blocked 2nd Upgrades to pop up.

What's Next?

We’re already in the middle of developing new content for the next update. This includes a new stage and new playable characters. There’s also some balancing work going on which didn’t make it into this update but will hopefully be ready for the next one. We also hope to be able to introduce a new mechanic alongside the new content that would spice things up a little bit. But more on that in a future update!

Stay Fresh! 🥕