- Few questions fixed
- Fixed the wrong audio track for several questions
- Fixed controller connection loss message errors
- Controller hints no longer disappear when changing avatar
- Fixed errors in answers and content in some questions
- Removed the camera when describing a category so that the entire category name is visible
- In each competition, it now displays what answers players have marked before the correct answer is displayed (in the upper right corner of the screen)
- The hint panel now displays the active player's control
- In competitions with reporting above players, control hints are displayed
- In the dynamite round, the presenter no longer adds inserts when the dynamite is fired
- Fixed a slight delay from when the answer panel appears to catch a player's answer
- The pause menu now works correctly from the start of the game
- Fixed a bug that caused the back button to launch the rematch menu after the end of gameplay
- Selecting the rematch option after playing a quick game now launches the next quick game, not the standard game
- The game now remembers the selected language after the first launch and no longer asks you to select it each time you launch it
- Adjusted the placement of items so that the longest names fit on one line
- After accepting readiness to play, players can no longer accept readiness again
- Other minor fixes
Brain Show update for 28 June 2023
Brain Show 1.1 update is here! Here is the full list of changes!
