Brain Show update for 28 June 2023

Brain Show 1.1 update is here! Here is the full list of changes!

Brain Show 1.1 update is here! Here is the full list of changes!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Few questions fixed
  • Fixed the wrong audio track for several questions
  • Fixed controller connection loss message errors
  • Controller hints no longer disappear when changing avatar
  • Fixed errors in answers and content in some questions
  • Removed the camera when describing a category so that the entire category name is visible
  • In each competition, it now displays what answers players have marked before the correct answer is displayed (in the upper right corner of the screen)
  • The hint panel now displays the active player's control
  • In competitions with reporting above players, control hints are displayed
  • In the dynamite round, the presenter no longer adds inserts when the dynamite is fired
  • Fixed a slight delay from when the answer panel appears to catch a player's answer
  • The pause menu now works correctly from the start of the game
  • Fixed a bug that caused the back button to launch the rematch menu after the end of gameplay
  • Selecting the rematch option after playing a quick game now launches the next quick game, not the standard game
  • The game now remembers the selected language after the first launch and no longer asks you to select it each time you launch it
  • Adjusted the placement of items so that the longest names fit on one line
  • After accepting readiness to play, players can no longer accept readiness again
  • Other minor fixes

