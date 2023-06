Share · View all patches · Build 11567426 · Last edited 27 June 2023 – 14:26:17 UTC by Wendy

After 6 months of work, Peaceful Lands is now released!

Thank you everyone for supporting and don't miss the special 20% discount for the release.

As promised, we're giving away a copy of Peaceful Lands to 1 person for the release of the game. You can participate in the giveaway by joining our Discord Server:

