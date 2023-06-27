 Skip to content

异世界幸存者 Other World Survivors update for 27 June 2023

June 27th Update log

Changes:
-The King's companion skill "Chess Corps" can now be drafted 2 pawns at a time starting at level 5.

Fixes:
-Emergency fix for a bug in the settlement page of Map 2.

