Demo Patch Notes on 27th June

Greetings, Headmasters!

Let's School will be released on Steam on July 27th!

We sincerely appreciate your support and the valuable feedback provided from the new demo version. In response to your feedback, we have addressed several issues and made the following update to further improve the demo.

Please note that Let's School Homeroom page is just a prologue, please add the wishlist on our original Steam page.

Also we are actively addressing the issues from players in the comments section, however, to ensure the quality of the launch version, we apologize for not being able to incorporate all the optimizations into the demo version now.

【Optimizations】

-Optimized lighting issues, a new wall lamp furniture added in the early stages. Lighting requirements for restroom and pantry and now removed.

-Optimized visuals of fire hazard. Addressed the issue of NPC movements being restricted in case of fire.

【BUG Fixes】

-Fixed performance issues related to the lightings

-Fixed the issue of students not dining in the cafeteria after its being made.

-Fixed the issue where the UI panels in other facility would disappear after clicking on the staff arrangement in the headmaster's office.

-Fixed a save issue caused by community assignment.

-Fixed a bug that caused a prompt box to appear during the examination process before entering the headmaster mode (tour mode), blocking further progress.

