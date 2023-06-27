Blender 3.6 Released!

Blender Foundation and the online developers community are proud to present Blender 3.6 LTS!
Whats New
Blender 3.6 LTS is the last release before the major jump into the 4.x series, with focus on stability to make sure this a great release to hold on to for the next couple of years.
Nonetheless, this release brings a huge range of new features and performance improvements:
- Simulation Nodes, the next leap in Geometry Nodes
- A new UV packing engine
- Animation improvements
- Faster FBX I/O
- Several USD improvements including Curves/hair export
- Cycles speed-up on AMD, Intel® Arc™, and Apple Silicon GPUs
- Mesh editing and Geometry Nodes performance improvements
- Major updates to Library Overrides resyncing
- User Interface improvements
- VDM Brush Baker add-on included
- and so, so much more
A new Human Base Meshes asset bundle has been added to the demo files section on blender.org.
Explore the release notes for an in-depth look at what’s new.
Long-term Support
With the end-of-life of Blender 2.93 LTS, a new long-term support release takes place. Blender 3.6 LTS will receive fixes and support until June 2025.
For ongoing projects Blender 3.3 LTS is still actively supported until September 2024.
Thank you!
Another exciting milestone achieved thanks to the Blender community and the 3250 individuals and 33 organizations contributing to the Blender Development Fund.
Happy Blending!
The Blender Team
June 27th, 2023
Changed files in this update