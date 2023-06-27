v1.10 Release

Share · View all patches · Build 11567304 · Last edited 27 June 2023 – 09:06:03 UTC by Wendy

Hello Galactic Survivalists!

Welcome to the 1.10 update of Empyrion Galactic Survival. The summer update has some cool features in store for you. Besides visual improvements of the game world you can expect among other things:

Drones from your very own Drone Bay will now defend your bases and vessels.

The hoverbike replaces the motorbike!

23 new block shapes were added together with water & lava blocks and a full blown blueprint parts collection toolset.

Over 300 new and revamped bases and vessels to fight and explore on and around the newly added. faction homeworlds, while the new combat soundtrack supports you in the battle.

25 new missions on starter planets to sink your time into!

There are two things to note about some important gameplay settings:

Mass/volume & CPU & block limits are now active by default when you start a new game.

Blueprint factory requires all devices in a blueprint to be unlocked in the Techtree.

Note: You can change the above settings in the Difficulty menu when starting a new game.

Check out our release video for a quick overview:



Thanks a lot to all testers that went through the Experimental stages, submitting feedback and bug reports each day and week. :)

For the now publicly available version 1.10, please report bugs over here:

https://empyriononline.com/forums/bugs.24/

For all the features that were added for the game in the summer update, please head over to the feedback forum and check the pinned threads - or start your own:

https://empyriononline.com/forums/faq-feedback.25/

We are looking forward to your feedback!

Have fun with the Summer Update 1.10! :)

PS: Don’t forget to join our discord for live discussions about the update and its changes: https://discord.gg/empyrion

For Server owners: For any server using a custom scenario please make sure after updating & before you start your server you update the custom config files in the Scenario Configuration folder.

Changelog v1.10 B4232 2023-06-27

Gameplay

Added the ‘Drone Bay’: You can now craft and place the Drone Bay and equip it with Defense Drones. A Drone Bay Spawner is required for starting the drones. Pay attention to the direction you set the drone spawner block & also place it on the outside of the vessel so the drones have easy access to it to spawn & despawn from. To “retrieve” spawned drones toggle the power off for the drone bay & wait for them to return & despawn. When they are close to your vessel keep it still so they can find the spawner & despawn. Please note this is the first iteration of this feature. Please leave you feedback here



https://empyriononline.com/threads/v1-10-exp-drone-bay-feedback.101630/

Replaced player bike with a player hover bike: Note that the Hoverbike cannot go over water

https://empyriononline.com/threads/v1-10-exp-hoverbike-feedback.101631/



Building: Blueprint Parts Collection Tool

Added a new tool to manage blueprint part collections “Blueprint Parts Collection Tool”. To try this tool out in creative mode use 'di wdw' in the console to test it

[previewyoutube=BDZ0Rof3cbw;full] [/previewyoutube]

[previewyoutube=BDZ0Rof3cbw;full] [/previewyoutube] Added possibility to create snap points to combine blueprint parts together. With that POIs can be created very fast and easy, especially out of construction sets.

Added console command 'bpcoll' to show the blueprint parts collection window

A demonstration video for the snap points feature to help guide you through the process of creating snap points and utilizing them in your blueprints effectively.

[previewyoutube=pTgzsSmI9VQ;full] [/previewyoutube]

[previewyoutube=pTgzsSmI9VQ;full] [/previewyoutube] We encourage you to try out the feature firsthand in the game and share your valuable feedback with us over here: https://empyriononline.com/threads/v1-10-exp-blueprint-parts-collection-tool.101632/

Snap points are an incredibly powerful addition, and once you become familiar with their functionality, you'll discover that they are a remarkable time-saving tool.

Building: Blocks & Shapes

Added 17 new blockshapes (17); First addition/icons missing. You can find the new blockshapes by checking for missing slots and white blanks on the Cubes, Round and Connector tabs OR hover over the seemingly empty slots on the 2nd page of the "basic shapes" tab



Added: Ramp Round Medium Transition (All blockshapes for 1.10 are now added)

Fixed mirror issues with new blockshapes

Updated new shape icons for clarity

Water and Lava Blocks are now available from in the Item Menu for POI building

Added WaterSplash at high speed fall

Changed: Water block now has 8° temperature effect + drops purified water when picked up in survival

Changed: Lava block now drops rockdust when picked up in survival

POI & OPVs:

Added/updated about 300 space & ground stations, wreckages, dungeons, small and large, weak and strong combat and civilian vessels - created, reworked and updated by various authors and community contributors (check details at: https://empyriononline.com/forums/showroom-submissions.108/).



Thanks a lot to everyone building for Empyrion <3

Missions

Added locale mission arcs (with 5 missions each) to all starter planets:

Akua: Clear Skies

Ningues: Andromeda Strain

Masperon: Bad Wolf

Skillon: Deserted Powers

Ashon: To Good Business

Note: To start the mission, find the main mission hub on the playfield (there are indications in PDAs and/or notifiers when approaching a mission relevant POI)

Adjusted main storyline contents, mission structure and dialogues (eg. shortened amount of text and/or added more SKIP routes)

Changed start location and context of main storyline (Prelude now starts when arriving on Omicron Sector!)

Most important changes:

Updated: Story Mission 'Totally Overpowered' updated to new settings and faction references. Dialogues updated to reflect context changes.

Updated: Story Mission 'Glacial Grave': Reduced Log content (amount of text) found on the system consoles down to 1-page logs and made several other refinements on procedures.

Updated: Story Mission 'Ancient Revelations': fixed issues with opening doors too early, changed creatures to variants that better fit some room sizes. Staircase now cleared when using shortcut from main access to upper level; added some additional markers in some places.

Updated: Story Mission 'Uncertain Outcomes': fixed several issues in mission progression; Set stations to civil + admin cores; removed Tier3 ores from mission asteroids.

Updated: Story Mission Interlude 'Meet the GLaD': added some skip areas to Dialogues and streamlined text info for summaries

Updated: Story Mission 'Sigma Fulcrum': Reduced clickcount on station console (each message now only shown once as long as player stays in the dialogue); Fixed a few inconsistencies with mission progress; Note the station is still set to Colonists faction you won't damage your reputation with. So first ask, then shoot.

Updated: Story Mission 'Unexpected Allies': Fixed faction settings to not break mission progress. Updated some dialogues; updated info + added more SKIP routes in dialogues.

Updated: Story Mission 'Wins and losses': Adjusted some text elements; Fixed progression issues. (Note, this is currently the LAST mission. Final mission might be added for 1.11 or 1.12)

Deactivated 'Murky Christmas' mission (as this is seasonal content).

General change on story mission factions & enemies: When there is no chance to proceed in a story mission other than to fight against a dynamic-RP faction, the opponents will be set to "Alien" to not forcefully ruin player reputation. If there is a choice, e.g. to trade, talk or fight, a dynamic faction might be used & the decision to ruin the Reputation towards them is up to the players themselves.

Factions & Reputation & NPCs

Set UCH to dynamic faction reputation

Added a static player-friendly 'technical' faction 'PlayerAssistDefaultHostile' (PDH) to help with mission setups that require combat against default-hostile factions and RP is not spoiled by friendly-fire or the faction is already used in another context. The faction is not intended to have POI or territories but is a "technical" static faction only.

Reworked faction reputation matrix: eg. added more crossover effects (pos and negative), removed too strong level-drop effects and added specific RP-loss amounts to some blocks (f.ex. Cores)

Changed NPC groups (EclassConfig) and updated terrain-spawned patrol groups (Egroup)

Telluropod now available from NPC Spawners

Updated the UCH faction NPCs: the faction now uses a dedicated set of NPC types for military and civilians.

For builders, use the male and female military and non-military variants for NPC spawns that start with ‘UCH’ (eg. UCHSoldierFemale2AssaultRifle, UCHPilotMaleRed, UCHCivilianMale1 and so on.

https://empyriononline.com/threads/v1-10-exp-faction-changes-feedback.101633/

Gameworld

Updated home systems and home planets for all major and minor factions (1st iteration)

Added home systems for community-submitted factions

Sorted/changed blueprint groups of lots of POIs for the factions

Sorted blueprint groups for all faction OPVs (space and planet) into tiers.

Note: if your scenario uses default BP groups, their contents might have changed!

Changed: Several story-mission-relevant POI did not have an admin core

Changed: Enemy attack in story mission context is now mostly set to "alien" faction to avoid spoiling reputation unintentionally.

Added a few battered, free-roaming cannon drones to Ningues, Skillon and Masperon (Alien faction; will attack player, but not other NPCs)

Changed: Activated Base Attacks on Akua (Talon) and Masperon (Zirax/Abyssal)

Changed: Akua SupplyDepot swapped Raptor02 with RaptorNight and interior AlienBug01v2 with Spider01

Updated Ocean planet (decoration, atmosphere, textures & biomes)



Game World Maintenance

GalaxyConfig / in-system map: Fix for SmBH ‘star halo’ having sharp edges

Removed some lore-unfitting creature spawns

Added some creature spawnzones

Fixed some missing deposit textures

Tweaked some POI spawning positions: Further away from poles

Fixed missing deposit textures for TemperateSwamp

Switched HomeworldUCH to new decoration system

Merged Default GalaxyConfig with the Default Multiplayer Scenario

Merged Default Factions with the Default Multiplayer Scenario

Merged Default DefReputation with the Default Multiplayer Scenario

Adjusted Tresari Group contents

Fixed: Karana playfield fixes

Gameworld - Stars

Space: Tweaked looks for star types O,B,F,A,G,K,M, LegacyNexusHub

Space: Adjusted playfield lighting colours and brightness. (O: Much brighter; B: Bright)

Galaxy map: Star types easier to tell apart in distance

Increased size class for G, A type stars and SmBH

Planets:

Added Aluminium and Platinum ground deposit (removed Carbon for it)

Aluminium: Alien, Arid, Barren, Desert, TemperateSwamp

Platinum: BarrenMetal, LavaNascent, TemperatePlateau

Added RockResourceCarbon to Barren

Barren: Very slight decoration tweak

Arid: Bound some deposits to biomes

Multiplayer / Coop

Added PlayerFaction Role dropdown UI to Control Panel's Devices page. To use this select a device on your base or vessel & select the role level you want to restrict the devices access to & in the Faction GUI window apply the appropriate roles to faction members.



Config Changes

Global configs

Important change: Mass/Volume/CPU/Blocklimit = default on (Can be changed in settings at gamestart!); Full changelog & feedback & known issues thread: < >

Important change: Blueprints cannot be put into the Factory if the player hasn't unlocked the needed items in the techtree yet!

New optional parameter "ignoreOtherTarget" is available for Pf-Ops SpawnDrone, SpawnOPV and SpawnTroopTransport

Updated info in galaxyconfig.ecf about hiding a solar system

Added information about AuxPoi setup to example playfield yaml

Added new parameter 'DisableProximityLog' (true/false) for gameoptions.yaml to allow disabling the proximity log button in registry

Dialogue System

Added possibility to omit the cone for NPC with dialogues (class NPCDialogue) by adding the property OmitCone: true in BlocksConfig.ecf

Added function string GetFaction(int entityId) that returns the faction name from the FactionConfig.ecf

Added a property "DialogueState" to BlocksConfig.ecf to be used in blocks of class "NPCDialogue" to allow specifying a hard coded target dialog. If this is present, this block can be placed by users on player bases and be also triggered using "F".

Added new function GetStructure(entityId)[

Creative Mode / Scenario

Creative mode improvement: if SHIFT (run key) is pressed the focus box now focuses inside the target block (pressing RMB will remove it and LMB will replace it). The removal was working before, but now the focus is also placed correctly.

BuildSettingsMenu: Green pasted area can now also be mirrored "in place"

BuildSettingsMenu: Green pasted area will now collide with its surrounding structure if pressing LEFT-SHIFT while moving (using the move handles)

Default Creative scenario: Updated Temperate and Arid playfields to new decoration. Updated selection pictures.

Visual Refinements & Controller upgrades

Added Global Illumination, Dynamic Shadows & Terrain Tessellation & video options to toggle these on & off



New force field VFX added to all blocks that have a forcefield visible



New swimming animations added

Sound / SFX:

Added dynamic combat soundtracks for planets & space

WIP: Adjusted device volume levels to be lower overall: Ramps, Shutters, doors, hangar doors, blast doors, water generators

Added some new sounds for power generators, shield generator, water generator & the warp drive

Lowered the distance some NPC’s can be heard from (particularly noticeable in POI’s)

Fixes:

Explorer Token for faction homeworlds should now work/be given again (also for the new dynamic factions!)

Explorer Token for first-pickup for ores did not work anymore or were given randomly

Falling animation is playing when you fly a vessel.

00858: Collision model for deco block - Antena 05 is missed

00912: Collision model for block Deco SVDecoAeroblister01 is missed

00897: Retractable turrets can be invisible when they are turned off

00910: Large thrusters is flickering in 1PV after resume the game

Fixed Blueprint spawn crash

Fixed: BA_PolarisDroneBase offset missing

Fixed: BA_UCHSettlement was missing FillerBlocks at the corners

00917: Ctrl + Alt key combo toggles free look

00991: Sensor-related exception when changing playfields

Multiple fixes done during exp v1.10 https://empyriononline.com/forums/fixed.90/

EAH: