Battlerace - Update #5.13.4

Hi folks,

We are releasing update 5.13.4, which includes several improvements and fixes, check out what we have prepared for you.

Thank you,

TieDeveloper

We added 5 skins for weapons

We added a Ukrainian translation of the game

We improved the lighting on the Guanaco Desert map

We improved some weapon movement animations

We improved the position of holding weapons

We improved the delay time of a shot when running

We have improved the aiming position with Viper crossbow

We have fixed the crosshair color setting

Maps

We have improved the lighting on the Guanaco Desert map, it now looks like this:

Player

We have implemented a series of significant improvements to our operators to further enhance the players' experience. We have focused on various aspects, such as weapon movement animations, character grip positions, shooting delay while running, and aiming position with the Viper Crossbow.

We have worked on enhancing weapon movement animations to provide a more realistic and seamless gameplay experience. Additionally, we have improved the weapon grip positions of our operators to better reflect their individual character and style.

The shooting delay while running was another aspect we decided to fine-tune. We conducted numerous tests and adjusted the delay timing to provide smoother gameplay and more satisfying shooting experiences while on the move.

Our team has also focused on improving the aiming position with the Viper Crossbow. We have analyzed player feedback and made the necessary adjustments to ensure greater precision and consistency when aiming and hitting targets.

