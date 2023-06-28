Battlerace - Update #5.13.4

Hi folks,
We are releasing update 5.13.4, which includes several improvements and fixes, check out what we have prepared for you.
Thank you,
TieDeveloper
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42320853/c982dea6396fbd1611b41a15cd5ed27a21acf86c.png[/img]
Update #5.13.4
What do we bring with Update 5.13.4?
- We added 5 skins for weapons
- We added a Ukrainian translation of the game
- We improved the lighting on the Guanaco Desert map
- We improved some weapon movement animations
- We improved the position of holding weapons
- We improved the delay time of a shot when running
- We have improved the aiming position with Viper crossbow
- We have fixed the crosshair color setting
Maps
We have improved the lighting on the Guanaco Desert map, it now looks like this:
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42320853/4d041727f5df436a7312e55fa513eec06cbbeda7.png[/img]
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42320853/e4d468c5cff37c7c3ea8ee1176b7226a13b4cb91.png[/img]
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42320853/793789b0d97db270802191a548fe878bcd969424.png[/img]
Player
We have implemented a series of significant improvements to our operators to further enhance the players' experience. We have focused on various aspects, such as weapon movement animations, character grip positions, shooting delay while running, and aiming position with the Viper Crossbow.
We have worked on enhancing weapon movement animations to provide a more realistic and seamless gameplay experience. Additionally, we have improved the weapon grip positions of our operators to better reflect their individual character and style.
The shooting delay while running was another aspect we decided to fine-tune. We conducted numerous tests and adjusted the delay timing to provide smoother gameplay and more satisfying shooting experiences while on the move.
Our team has also focused on improving the aiming position with the Viper Crossbow. We have analyzed player feedback and made the necessary adjustments to ensure greater precision and consistency when aiming and hitting targets.
Changed files in this update