Development Branch update - v0.8.007

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.8.007) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version is a release candidate, meaning, except if game breaking bugs are found, it will go live really soon !

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.

v 0.8.007 - Temporary changelog :

Silk worm and bee larvae doesn't share the same recipe anymore

Generic frog egg recipe unlock once player reached a certain animal stage

Terra Tokens appears on inventory after first space trading rocket is built

Reduce requirements for some items

Bugfixes and small changes

Stay in the loop

As always, don't miss any informations about Planet Crafter and Miju Games :

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games