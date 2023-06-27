Development Branch update - v0.8.007

Hello Terraformers!
I've just updated a new version (v0.8.007) on the development branch.
To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.
This version is a release candidate, meaning, except if game breaking bugs are found, it will go live really soon !
As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.
If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.
v 0.8.007 - Temporary changelog :
Silk worm and bee larvae doesn't share the same recipe anymore
Generic frog egg recipe unlock once player reached a certain animal stage
Terra Tokens appears on inventory after first space trading rocket is built
Reduce requirements for some items
Bugfixes and small changes
Stay in the loop
As always, don't miss any informations about Planet Crafter and Miju Games :
- Follow us on Steam
- Subscribe to our newsletter
- follow us on youtube and on twitter
- Join the official reddit
See you soon, and good terraforming!
Brice for Miju Games
Changed depots in development branch