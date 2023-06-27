6/27/2023 Update

All unit types can now pick up gears

Gears no longer need to be delivered at a collector

Turrets properly aim at targets instead of being on a cycle animation

Nearby turrets can be controlled and will target the unit locked on by the player

Notion of depletable ammunition removed

Trucks replace floaters as unit that can pick up and throw power cannisters

Power cannisters can be used to restore structures' health

Added cannister splash particle effect

Unselected units now stay stationary

Lock on range for special weapons (missiles etc.) is now identical to main gun range

Main gun now also fires when there are no enemy units in range

Decreased main gun fire rate

Added RB context menu icon in bottom right corner

Updated foliage/tree models

Added animated fog

Improved light cluster and irradiance baker resolution

Improved terrain collision detail