6/27/2023 Update

All unit types can now pick up gears
Gears no longer need to be delivered at a collector
Turrets properly aim at targets instead of being on a cycle animation
Nearby turrets can be controlled and will target the unit locked on by the player
Notion of depletable ammunition removed
Trucks replace floaters as unit that can pick up and throw power cannisters
Power cannisters can be used to restore structures' health
Added cannister splash particle effect
Unselected units now stay stationary
Lock on range for special weapons (missiles etc.) is now identical to main gun range
Main gun now also fires when there are no enemy units in range
Decreased main gun fire rate
Added RB context menu icon in bottom right corner
Updated foliage/tree models
Added animated fog
Improved light cluster and irradiance baker resolution
Improved terrain collision detail
