- It is now possible to give out medals at once. Also, the event scene can now be skipped.
- Changed the pop-up window of the Job Mastered to a notification message.
- Changed the pop-up window of the Town Traits to a notification message.
Dungeon Village 2 update for 27 June 2023
Regarding the awarding of medals and pop-up windows
