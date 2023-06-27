 Skip to content

Dungeon Village 2 update for 27 June 2023

Regarding the awarding of medals and pop-up windows

Build 11567063

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. It is now possible to give out medals at once. Also, the event scene can now be skipped.
  2. Changed the pop-up window of the Job Mastered to a notification message.
  3. Changed the pop-up window of the Town Traits to a notification message.

