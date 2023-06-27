 Skip to content

Escape The Living Nebula update for 27 June 2023

Replay Mode Added

Share · View all patches · Build 11566922 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

features included in this update...

  • replay mode
  • different size shields for different types of ships
  • thruster animations
  • other additions and bug fixes

