Hello Riftbreakers!

We have just released a hotfix for The Riftbreaker that fixes an issue with Cultivator and Harvester drones that you have reported to us recently. In most cases, the drones would stop working after a couple of loops.

The current version number is: EXE: 810 DATA: 422.

This build contains no other changes.

Thank you for your reports and your help with fixing this problem.

EXOR Studios