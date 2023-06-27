Vactics Update

Thank you to everyone who has found the game since release last week. I appreciate hearing what you are enjoying about Vactics and what you think needs more attention moving forward.

I've made some changes since release with an aim to improve performance and to clean up a few bugs reported with 1.0. Thank you to those who reported audio issues, I've put some work into removing them from the game so please let me know if you are still experiencing them.

To all new players I usually make these requests with each update:

If you are enjoy the game please leave a Steam review. They really help me and help Steam inform people that Vactics is a game could enjoy as well. I would love to see that number go up.

Tell a friend and tell some strangers. Word of mouth is the main way people can find Vactics. Please share widely and let me know when you do too.

Thank you as always for playing Vactics.

Cheers,

Gerard / The Lemur Conspiracy

Client Versions

Early Access: #1.001.5249

Changes

Feature - Added new Reset Progress button to the Settings menu that can be used to clear your progress through the game.

Performance - improved audio memory use across the project.

Performance - improved audio settings in project to remove reported crackling issues in the game.

UI - Added better indicators in the daily leaderboard on your own score.

UI - Added new border to final cutscene to improve presentation.

UI - During cutscenes the cursor is now disabled when no interaction is possible.

UI - Improved timing on tutorial panels to improve their presentation.

Bugfixes