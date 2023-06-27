 Skip to content

Stellar Sovereigns update for 27 June 2023

Patch 1.5.5

Patch 1.5.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed AutoSave issue.

Fixed cancel improvement issue.

Added alphabetical ordering to variants list of the shipyard.

Increased stimulus effects.

Decreased population effects of the new governmental programs.

