 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Talisman: Digital Edition update for 27 June 2023

Small update

Share · View all patches · Build 11566670 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix errors handling directory names with accented characters, eg è
Unify network libraries across all platforms to address odd crashes since last win7-compat release

Changed files in this update

Talisman: Digital Edition Windows Depot 247002
  • Loading history…
Talisman: Digital Edition OSX Depot 247003
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link