New on the NosWheel: Wood Elf ArcherForga

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//30481962/d7885e18c09733e4cc1cabd7db613c714a9069cf.jpg[/img]

Get ready for a new kind of support in NosTale: from 27th June (11 AM CEST), the specialist partner card of the Wood Elf Archer Forga will be available on the NosWheel. With Forga’s cunning skills and sharp arrows, virtually no opponent is a match for her. Whether it’s the Poisoned Arrow that slowly wears down your enemies, or the Deadly Seeds that lower their defence and health points, Forga is an invaluable ally!

Wood Elf Archer Forga

Pick up the stealthy Wood Elf Archer Forga now with this specialist partner card! While she’s accompanying you, you benefit from the effect ‘Accompanied by Wood Elf Archer Forga’, which increases your champion experience by up to 20% and gives you a chance to increase all of your attacks by 7%.

Skills

Poisoned Arrow – Increases ranged attack and the water element. Causes Special Poison: every 4 seconds, reduces the opponent’s HP and their hit rate.

Vine Arrow – Increases ranged attack and the water element. Causes Binding Vines: triggers Strangling Vines after its effect duration. 50% chance to inflict ‘Fatal Bleeding’ on your opponent.

Strangling Vines – Reduces the opponent’s HP and movement speed. If the affected target is attacked, all attackers have a certain chance of having their damage increased by 5%.

Deadly Seeds – Increases ranged attack and the water element. Causes Deadly Seeds: increases the long-range damage taken, reduces the opponent’s defence and HP.

