Server is now open | PATCH 02

Announcement from Home Sweet Home : Online Team
The server is opened. The following updates and fixes have been applied
Fixed Bug
- Optimized character selection inside lobby
- Player will not get matched in Battle Mode when disconnected from finding a match in Survive Mode.
- Fixed Holy Rattan Skin 'Roaring Thunder Blade' and Chaplet skin 'Roaring Thunder Beads' sound effects
- Fixed Rigger's Curse "Haunted Marionette" from allowing player to consume a Visitor Soul
- Fixed Yuri's unique perk "Flash Shutter" from causing permanent blindness to enemy Warden
- Fixed incorrect Offering display during loading screen
- Fixed Ratri's active perk "Strangle" pushes an enemy Visitor off "Mangrove" map
- Fixed player unable to view the 4th teammate's perks information inside lobby
- Fixed missing BGM during overtime in Battle Mode
- Fixed player can summon a Warden while crouching
- Disabled other players' outlines while spectating
- Fixed Perk "Master of Herald" does not have an effect with Tim Awake
- Fixed dropping an item while equipping Tim's or Don's Relic causing the weapon's durability to reduce by 1
- Fixed Nipa's missing animation when using her unique perk and entering a Hiding Spot
- Fixed incorrect Manop's indicator when trying to using his unique perk "Fix It"
- Fixed Ratri's active perk "Strangle" causing Visitor to display debug player information
- Fixed Ratri's camera position during execution cutscene
- Fixed MewMew showing incorrect signal information while using Ping
System
- Show current map as a background inside Battle Mode lobby
- Added map Whistledown Mansion/ Khan Na Yao University/ Hyp Street/ in Survive Mode
- Added map Hidden Graveyard/ Car Junkyard/ Abandoned Hospital Building B/ Mangrove in Battle Mode
- Added Curse and Relic's original owner names
- Disabled players from purchasing items from the store or opening Greedy Pots while searching for a game to prevent items being lost
- Added description to Glory item pack in store
Maintenance
- Victory Pose System is temporarily disabled due to an in-game issue
For any bug encounters or other issues please contact our support team at hshsupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside attaching screenshots and description of your issue.
