Home Sweet Home : Online update for 27 June 2023

Server is now open | PATCH 02

View all patches · Build 11566269

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Announcement from Home Sweet Home : Online Team

The server is opened. The following updates and fixes have been applied

Fixed Bug

  • Optimized character selection inside lobby
  • Player will not get matched in Battle Mode when disconnected from finding a match in Survive Mode.
  • Fixed Holy Rattan Skin 'Roaring Thunder Blade' and Chaplet skin 'Roaring Thunder Beads' sound effects
  • Fixed Rigger's Curse "Haunted Marionette" from allowing player to consume a Visitor Soul
  • Fixed Yuri's unique perk "Flash Shutter" from causing permanent blindness to enemy Warden
  • Fixed incorrect Offering display during loading screen
  • Fixed Ratri's active perk "Strangle" pushes an enemy Visitor off "Mangrove" map
  • Fixed player unable to view the 4th teammate's perks information inside lobby
  • Fixed missing BGM during overtime in Battle Mode
  • Fixed player can summon a Warden while crouching
  • Disabled other players' outlines while spectating
  • Fixed Perk "Master of Herald" does not have an effect with Tim Awake
  • Fixed dropping an item while equipping Tim's or Don's Relic causing the weapon's durability to reduce by 1
  • Fixed Nipa's missing animation when using her unique perk and entering a Hiding Spot
  • Fixed incorrect Manop's indicator when trying to using his unique perk "Fix It"
  • Fixed Ratri's active perk "Strangle" causing Visitor to display debug player information
  • Fixed Ratri's camera position during execution cutscene
  • Fixed MewMew showing incorrect signal information while using Ping

System

  • Show current map as a background inside Battle Mode lobby
  • Added map Whistledown Mansion/ Khan Na Yao University/ Hyp Street/ in Survive Mode
  • Added map Hidden Graveyard/ Car Junkyard/ Abandoned Hospital Building B/ Mangrove in Battle Mode
  • Added Curse and Relic's original owner names
  • Disabled players from purchasing items from the store or opening Greedy Pots while searching for a game to prevent items being lost
  • Added description to Glory item pack in store

Maintenance

  • Victory Pose System is temporarily disabled due to an in-game issue

For any bug encounters or other issues please contact our support team at hshsupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside attaching screenshots and description of your issue.

