Server is now open | PATCH 02

Announcement from Home Sweet Home : Online Team

The server is opened. The following updates and fixes have been applied

Fixed Bug

Optimized character selection inside lobby

Player will not get matched in Battle Mode when disconnected from finding a match in Survive Mode.

Fixed Holy Rattan Skin 'Roaring Thunder Blade' and Chaplet skin 'Roaring Thunder Beads' sound effects

Fixed Rigger's Curse "Haunted Marionette" from allowing player to consume a Visitor Soul

Fixed Yuri's unique perk "Flash Shutter" from causing permanent blindness to enemy Warden

Fixed incorrect Offering display during loading screen

Fixed Ratri's active perk "Strangle" pushes an enemy Visitor off "Mangrove" map

Fixed player unable to view the 4th teammate's perks information inside lobby

Fixed missing BGM during overtime in Battle Mode

Fixed player can summon a Warden while crouching

Disabled other players' outlines while spectating

Fixed Perk "Master of Herald" does not have an effect with Tim Awake

Fixed dropping an item while equipping Tim's or Don's Relic causing the weapon's durability to reduce by 1

Fixed Nipa's missing animation when using her unique perk and entering a Hiding Spot

Fixed incorrect Manop's indicator when trying to using his unique perk "Fix It"

Fixed Ratri's active perk "Strangle" causing Visitor to display debug player information

Fixed Ratri's camera position during execution cutscene

Fixed MewMew showing incorrect signal information while using Ping

System

Show current map as a background inside Battle Mode lobby

Added map Whistledown Mansion/ Khan Na Yao University/ Hyp Street/ in Survive Mode

Added map Hidden Graveyard/ Car Junkyard/ Abandoned Hospital Building B/ Mangrove in Battle Mode

Added Curse and Relic's original owner names

Disabled players from purchasing items from the store or opening Greedy Pots while searching for a game to prevent items being lost

Added description to Glory item pack in store

Maintenance

Victory Pose System is temporarily disabled due to an in-game issue

For any bug encounters or other issues please contact our support team at hshsupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside attaching screenshots and description of your issue.