Zero Hour | Operation Thunderbolt

Zero Hour's Operation Thunderbolt is here with exciting additions and significant optimizations that will enhance your gaming experience. Prepare to trudge through a new map, engage with an AI squad, and wield the game's first non-lethal weapon. We've also fine-tuned shooting mechanics, improved door interactions, and enhanced audio functionality for smoother and more immersive gameplay.

Main Features:

New Map: Show Time

In a stunning display of sheer brutality, terrorists have unleashed a devastating strike aimed at the heart of Dhacca, targetting the iconic Nagar cinema hall. With motives much darker, their plan is to seize innocent lives as hostages and rig the entire hall with a ticking time bomb. Their demands are simple yet horrifying: the release of 13 notorious members of their terrorist faction, once captured by the MS unit. If the demands are not met within the next 5 hours, the hostages will suffer a devastating fate and the very soul of Dhacca will be torn apart by a catastrophic explosion. The stakes are high and the clock is ticking.

Squad AI

The Squad AI introduces an ensemble of commandable companions that seamlessly integrate into the game's environment, enhancing solo gameplay. With a range of basic commands such as "stack up," "breach," "fall in," and "hold position," etc., players can direct their AI squad mates strategically, forming a new level of coordinated attacks. Excitingly, if the player meets an unfortunate fate, they will seamlessly transition to control one of the remaining squad mates.

Taser

Prepare to wield the game's first non-lethal weapon: the Taser. This short-range device delivers an immobilizing shock, stunning targets without causing lethal harm. Exclusive to co-op gameplay, the Taser offers limited ammunition, requiring strategic usage. By using the Taser, players can accelerate the process of making NPCs compliant and persuade suspects to surrender, adding dimension to the mission strategy. Beware, as low-health individuals may succumb to its charge, resulting in unintended fatalities. This weapon can also be used by the squad AI members.

Improved Animations

To further refine the animation experience, we have separated inertia animations between the first-person and third-person perspectives. This ensures that players in first-person view experience reduced head shake movement, minimizing any potential discomfort. However, the proper look and feel of the animations will be present when viewed in third person. This will retain visual accuracy and authenticity in the third-person view.

To learn more: Previous Steam News

NPC Character

Story-related NPCs have been added to the game to introduce a new layer of immersion and narrative depth. Now, players will encounter intriguing characters that breathe life into each mission. For instance, the wife of a serial killer or the pharmacist who works in the very building you infiltrate. These NPCs are intended to add an extra level of realism and story to each mission. As we continue to enhance the game, more NPCs will be introduced in upcoming updates.

Subtitles System

Recognizing the importance of effective communication between players and suspects/NPCs, we have added subtitles to our game. This is to ensure that language barriers do not hinder gameplay experiences. Now, when suspects and NPCs speak in Bangla, players will have access to subtitles in English, enabling them to comprehend the dialogue and react accordingly.

Further Optimization

We are pleased to announce notable optimizations in a number of areas of our game as part of our ongoing effort to offer the best gaming experience possible. With a focus on shooting mechanics, door interactions, and audio functionality, we have resolved key performance-related issues, ensuring reduced FPS spike and smoother gameplay.

To learn more: Previous Steam News

Features Being Postponed

Unfortunately, some of the announced features are still a work in progress and will be added as soon as they are ready. Our current focus is on refining the base functionalities to ensure a polished and enjoyable experience for players.

Squad Career System

Although nearly ready, the squad career system is not available at this time. It is our priority to ensure that the Squad AI functions as a cohesive unit, responding effectively to player commands and making intelligent decisions. We believe it is crucial for players to have a seamless experience without losing squad members due to avoidable mistakes. The wait won't be long as after 2/3 iterations of the Squad AI with the upcoming patches, we aim to introduce the Squad career system as one of the patches.

Attack dog

The development of the attack dog feature is still in progress, as we are dedicated to ensuring its functionality and presentation meet our high standards. Our goal is for the attack dog to seamlessly complement the squad AI. The squad AI does not have the ability to detect traps, therefore, our plan is to integrate the attack dog to assist in trap detection. This will allow you to assign squad AI members to defuse traps, making use of the dog's abilities. Additionally, the dog will aid in suspect detection, alerting you to suspicious activities such as specific routes taken or interactions with certain doors.

Features you might have missed!

In case you missed our previous patches, we are excited to highlight several noteworthy additions and improvements to the game. These include the introduction of a new handgun, the ability to switch between high and low ready positions, enhancements to suspect behavior, and visibility changes.

Competitive Lighting Mode

To enhance the storytelling and immersive experience of our maps, we have intentionally created darker environments that reflect the realistic atmosphere of the locations. However, we understand that prolonged PvP gameplay sessions may be challenging under these conditions. To counter this, we have introduced a separate lighting mode specifically for PvP, which brightens the surroundings for improved visibility and gameplay. However, if you are a fan of the regular lighting mode, rest assured as you can still opt for that in custom matches.

Co-Op Suspect Improvements

Suspect Distress

Suspects are designed to experience distress levels that correspond to the intensity and pressure of the mission. In some cases, this heightened state may lead them to commit suicide. Payers have the opportunity to intervene and prevent such actions by shooting the weapon out of the suspect's hand, earning extra points in the process.

Suspect Able to throw

Suspects possess the ability to strategically employ defensive measures by throwing grenades, flares, and molotov cocktails to safeguard their positions and disrupt the player's progress.

Various Suspect Reactions

Suspects react by stumbling to being shot in the leg, acknowledging the impact. In addition, they may taunt the player, attempting to intimidate and discourage them from advancing further in such a situation.

Conclusion:

We are thrilled to bring you these new additions and updates to Zero Hour, and we sincerely hope you enjoy them. Your feedback has been invaluable in shaping the game and enhancing the overall experience. The development of the new map and squad AI has been a long and exciting journey, and we can't wait to hear your thoughts on them. Looking ahead, we have an exciting update in store for you, including the introduction of a flyable drone, the highly anticipated attack dog, new maps (including a school map), and various other improvements. We appreciate your unwavering support, which allows us to create the game we've always envisioned. Thank you for being part of this incredible journey.

ADDED

New Playable Map "Show Time"

New Squad AI option for Solo Co-Op [ 1st Iteration ]

New Weapon Taser for Co-Op only (CT Side)

New Subtitles System

New NPC system to Coop [ 1st Iteration ]

New Door trap wire cut animation

New Main menu OST "Haste"

Ability to switch to squad AI when playing solo

Offline play for Solo Co-op

Story NPC to Residential House

Story NPC to Cafe 14

Story NPC to Ferry Launch

Story NPC to Red Wedding

Story NPC to Embassy Raid

Suspect suicide bomb body gore effect

New one shot ambience "threat announcement" SFX to active shooter maps

Fixed

Co-Op solo carrying connection issues

Weapon jittery movement when rotating with high sensitivity

Door physics causing doors to be in the middle of the door frame

Sudden 90* angle turn when kicking or ramming door

Suspect Taunting in every instance

Being able to throw grenades from the bathroom window in Khan Manzil

Getting stuck in corridor due to props in Military Airport

Being able to see door trap cut prompt from the other side of the door

Door trap cut prompt not showing up easily

Sticky player movement while dragging along the wall

Custom map option's scroll speed being too slow

Suspect AI doing weapon blocked animation when doing full body animations

Suspect AI doing weapon blocked animation due to multiple Swats in area

Suspect with suicide bomb exploding and having ragdoll issues

Backend server errors

Improved

Weapon rotating Inertia

High/Low ready positions

Player FPS view when moving and stopping

SWAT locomotion animations

SWAT crouched locomotion animations

Lighting in Hotel Trouble map slightly

Metallic materials in various maps

Optimization for Rappelling mechanism

Optimization for Shooting mechanism

Optimization for Lighting mechanism

Optimization for Suspect AI network sync calls

Optimization for Memory Allocations

Increased

Door knob interaction detection scale

Brightness in Bank Heist

Brightness in Red Wedding

Brightness in Embassy Raid

Brightness in Terror House

Brightness in Residential House

Chances of suspect trying to suicide due to distress

Changes

Removed AFK detection for when playing Solo

Removed hostage unknown from Cafe 14

Removed hostage unknown 2 from Terror House

Removed hostages from Ferry Launch

Removed hostage unknown from Embassy Raid

Cafe 14 pharmacy now has access behind the counter

Main menu background showcasing new update

