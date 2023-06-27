6/27 Known Issues Notice

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings!

This is Paragon: The Overprime.

We would like to inform you about the known issues confirmed after 6/27 maintenance.

◈ Known Issues Details

▶ Issue with the “Let Me Hold You (Q-Skill)” of the Hero “Adele” where the crosshair moves into empty space when using the Skill

Solution: The Skill will be fixed

▶ Issue where the afterimage effect of the default Skin is displayed when selecting a Heroic grade Skin on the Hero “Adele” Skin Purchase screen

Solution: The afterimage effect of the Skin will be fixed

▶ Issue where allied A.I Heroes intermittently select duplicate Heroes

Solution: The AI will be fixed to prevent the selection of duplicate Heroes

▶ Issue where there are occasional discrepancies in map information between the party leader and party members during matchmaking in the lobby

Actual: You are able to play normally in the mode you selected during matchmaking

The said issue will be fixed through a future Update

▶ Issue where when you enter the game for the first time after selecting Karma “Scout Ahead”, the number of skills you have shows from 1 to 3 when the first cooldown time elapses

Actual: After entering the game for the first time, the number of owned skills increases from 1 to 2 when the first cooldown time elapses

Solution: It will show correctly after the whole cooldown time elapses

The said issue will be fixed through a future Update

▶ Issue where the lane selection phase displays during the draft stage of the event mode “Red Moon”

The said issue will be fixed through a future Update

▶ Issue where the mini-map is occasionally exposed in the Training Grounds

The said issue will be fixed through a future Update

▶ Issue where there is an intermittent exposure of effects when attempting to return from the Shadow Bush

The said issue will be fixed through a future Update

▶ Issue where, when reconnecting to the game, information on the appearance of the Prime Spirit displays incorrectly at the bottom of the mini-map

The said issue will be fixed through a future Update

The team is currently working on the known issues to find solutions.

Notices will be sent out for any additional issues and updates on the situation.

We apologize for any inconvenience you've experienced.

We will continue to do our best to ensure the best possible gameplay experience.

Thank you.