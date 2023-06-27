Regular repair

- Add the function of both hands gripping the trigger and returning to the origin when landing on the platform in the game
- Optimize UI click feedback, game text error
Online section
- The single player part of "Cat and Mouse" allows AI to steal gems normally;
- The "Cat and Mouse" standalone part optimizes AI mobile paths;
- Leaderboards can record data normally
- The "racing" single player part optimizes AI performance and increases the reality of completion time in the scene;
- The "Racing" online section extends the duration of each game.
Welcome to join our community and discord: https://discord.gg/vZmXX9kFTp Share with us the problems you encountered in the game.
