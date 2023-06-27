 Skip to content

RockTop update for 27 June 2023

Regular repair

  1. Add the function of both hands gripping the trigger and returning to the origin when landing on the platform in the game
  2. Optimize UI click feedback, game text error
    Online section
  3. The single player part of "Cat and Mouse" allows AI to steal gems normally;
  4. The "Cat and Mouse" standalone part optimizes AI mobile paths;
  5. Leaderboards can record data normally
  6. The "racing" single player part optimizes AI performance and increases the reality of completion time in the scene;
  7. The "Racing" online section extends the duration of each game.

Welcome to join our community and discord: https://discord.gg/vZmXX9kFTp Share with us the problems you encountered in the game.

