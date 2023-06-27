 Skip to content

Dwerve update for 27 June 2023

v1.1.13 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed NPC actors and patrols not spawning
  • Improved gamepad support for Mod Browser

